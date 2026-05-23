Patric News: Makes bench Saturday

Patric (Achilles/thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's season finale against Pisa.

Patric has been included in the squad after logging multiple full training sessions during the week following a one-game absence, with the coaching staff opting for a cautious approach by keeping him among the substitutes rather than handing him an immediate return to the starting lineup for the curtain closer. His return to the starting role is expected to follow naturally once the Achilles and thigh concerns have fully settled ahead of the new campaign.