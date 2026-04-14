Patric News: Paltry outing in Fiorentina clash

Patric (toe) had one off-target shot, one chance created and two clearances in Monday's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Patric got the call and played the whole game as a midfielder in his return, as Danilo Cataldi wasn't 100 percent, but he didn't have a good output on either end. He has posted at least one clearance in eight consecutive showings, piling up 26, contributing to two clean sheets and logging two key passes, three interceptions and three shots (zero on target) over that span.