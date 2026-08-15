Patrice Covic Injury: Leaves friendly with injury

Covic was substituted due to a right thigh injury during Saturday's friendly against AJ Auxerre.

Covic picked up a right thigh problem during Saturday's friendly against AJ Auxerre and was substituted in the 69th minute, although he was able to leave the field on his own. No details have been provided regarding the severity or specific nature of the injury, so he will likely be monitored before returning to full training and progressing back toward match availability.