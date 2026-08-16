Patrice Covic Injury: No serious injury feared

Covic isn't believed to have suffered a serious injury after being withdrawn in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Auxerre, according to coach Daniel Thioune, per DeichStube. "Patrice took a charley horse in the first half. His circulation wasn't good enough for him to run properly"

Covic's withdrawal was precautionary based on manager Daniel Thioune's comments, with the coach expressing confidence nothing serious occurred and expecting him back after a bit of massaging out. No specific recovery timeline has been given beyond that reassurance. Covic is expected to be reassessed as Werder Bremen's preseason wraps up.