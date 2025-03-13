Patrice Covic News: Scores goal with U19 team
Covic (illness) played with Bremen's U19 team Sunday and scored a goal, confirming he has fully recovered.
Covic returned to the pitch Sunday and scored for Bremen's U19 team, suggesting he has fully recovered from his illness and is an option moving forward. However, his status remains uncertain as it is unclear whether he will continue with the youth team or join the senior squad.
