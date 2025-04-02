Patricio Salas Injury: Limited by fitness issue

Salas is sidelined from the team practice due to an undisclosed injury, Leon Lecanda of ESPN reported Monday.

Salas hasn't played since January, when most of the regular starters were rested, but his absence would further reduce the depth of an offense that is without Henry Martin (Achilles), leaving Rodrigo Aguirre and Victor Davila as the only first-team center-forwards available. The young striker will be expected to appear among the substitute options whenever he's fully fit, though his recovery time is currently unknown.