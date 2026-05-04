Patricio Salas News: Delivers assist in draw

Salas assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Pumas.

Salas was key in the hosts' first goal, controlling the ball with his back to the goal and then laying it off in the 13th minute of play Sunday. After serving as a bench option in three straight games, he bounced back to the starting lineup in place of Brian Rodriguez (strain). Although this performance is a good sign for the youngster's chances of retaining significant involvement, his spot is now threatened by the potential inclusion of Rodriguez and Henry Martin in upcoming games.