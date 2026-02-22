Patricio Salas News: Provides assist off bench in win

Salas assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-0 win over Puebla.

Salas found the first goal contribution of his career by threading a perfect through ball for Jose Raul Zuniga during the 87th minute of a one-sided matchup. The youngster remains behind Henry Martin and Victor Davila on the depth chart and will have to take advantage of any opportunities he gets throughout the campaign, so he's not guaranteed consistent production for now.