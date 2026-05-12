Patricio Salas News: Scores in draw

Salas scored a goal off four shots (two on target) during Sunday's 3-3 draw against Pumas.

Salas put his side back in contention by heading home a corner kick from the left at the half-hour mark but was still subbed out at halftime. Despite seeing his team getting eliminated, the youngster closes the campaign as one of the club's biggest hopes for the future, making most of the extended playing time during Clausura tournament and responding with three goals and one assist over his last nine appearances.