Patricio Salas News: Scores in draw with Cruz Azul

Salas scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Salas beat his marker to Alejandro Zendejas' cross and steered it into the net for the lone home goal in the 17th minute of the derby. The 22-year-old made his fourth start in the last five league games and found the net for the second time over that span. He has earned a spot as the preferred center-forward in the absence of Victor Davila (knee) and Henry Martin (undisclosed), and that might remain the case for a few more weeks until Martin is fully fit.