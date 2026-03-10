Patricio Salas headshot

Patricio Salas News: Scores winner against Queretaro

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Salas scored a goal off five shots (two on target) and created two chances during Saturday's 2-1 win over Queretaro.

Salas had a rare chance to start, with multiple players being rested for midweek's Concacaf Champions Cup fixture, and made most of it, being a constant threat up front and ultimately scoring the game-winner for America in the 61st minute. This was the first goal of the season for the youngster, who will hope to get more playing time during upcoming games.

