Patrick Agyemang Injury: Called up with USA

Agyemang has been called up by USA for the match against Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League on March 20.

Agyemang has been a regular starter this season for Charlotte in the frontline scoring one goal in their last contest but he will miss Saturday's match against San Jose due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Colorado Rapids on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Idan Toklomati likely starting as the striker.