Patrick Agyemang headshot

Patrick Agyemang Injury: Called up with USA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Agyemang has been called up by USA for the match against Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League on March 20.

Agyemang has been a regular starter this season for Charlotte in the frontline scoring one goal in their last contest but he will miss Saturday's match against San Jose due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Colorado Rapids on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Idan Toklomati likely starting as the striker.

