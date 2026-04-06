Patrick Agyemang Injury: Stretchered off field

Agyemang was stretchered off the field in the 41st minute of Monday's match against Stoke City due to an apparent Achilles or ankle injury, according to Steven Goff of Yahoo Sports.

Agyemang is seeing a hit to his World Cup prospects Monday, as the forward suffered a worrying injury that would see him stretchered off the field. From initial looks, it appears to be an ankle injury, prompting most to be concerned about an ankle or Achilles injury. After just appearing in both USMNT friendlies during the break, he looked likely to be picked for the final World Cup squad, although if any serious injury is at hand, he will likely miss out on the tournament in his home country.