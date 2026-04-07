Patrick Agyemang Injury: Won't feature in World Cup

Agyemang will miss this summer's World Cup after suffering an Achilles injury Monday, with Derby County confirming no timeline has been set for his recovery.

Agyemang had just appeared in both USMNT friendlies over the international break and was right in the mix for a place in the final World Cup squad for the tournament on home soil, making this one of the most brutal injury setbacks of the season. Derby confirmed the forward will undergo further evaluation and receive top-level medical care throughout his rehab, though the club also made it clear that putting a firm timeline on his return right now would be premature. For a young player who had been building real momentum, missing a home World Cup is a crushing blow and one that will take time to process.