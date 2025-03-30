Patrick Agyemang News: Held in check by Colorado
Agyemang had three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Colorado Rapids.
Agyemang returned from national team duty and had his best chance in the second half with a well-struck shot that was saved by Zack Steffen. He recorded three shots, bringing his season total to nine in five appearances with one goal. His next opportunity to score comes Saturday against Nashville.
