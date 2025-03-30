Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Agyemang headshot

Patrick Agyemang News: Held in check by Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Agyemang had three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Colorado Rapids.

Agyemang returned from national team duty and had his best chance in the second half with a well-struck shot that was saved by Zack Steffen. He recorded three shots, bringing his season total to nine in five appearances with one goal. His next opportunity to score comes Saturday against Nashville.

Patrick Agyemang
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now