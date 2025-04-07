Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Agyemang headshot

Patrick Agyemang News: Held without a shot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Agyemang took zero shots across 76 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville SC. He drew three fouls and also committed three.

Agyemang was kept off the scoresheet for the fifth time in six MLS appearances in 2025. He continues to do the dirty work up top and is a goal threat anytime he's in the lineup. Look for Agyemang to bounce back in Saturday's road clash at CF Montreal.

Patrick Agyemang
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now