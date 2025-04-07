Patrick Agyemang News: Held without a shot in win

Agyemang took zero shots across 76 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville SC. He drew three fouls and also committed three.

Agyemang was kept off the scoresheet for the fifth time in six MLS appearances in 2025. He continues to do the dirty work up top and is a goal threat anytime he's in the lineup. Look for Agyemang to bounce back in Saturday's road clash at CF Montreal.