Patrick Agyemang News: Scoreless in loss
Agyemang took three shots (two on target) and attempted one tackle (one successful) in Saturday's 1-0 loss against New England Revolution.
Agyemang looked threatening once again going forward, continuing the form he's shown since the start of the season. The 24-year-old forward was unable to put one in the back of the net like he did last week, but played a crucial role in several Charlotte attacks Saturday. He has two goals in nine games and will aim to add to that tally against Columbus on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now