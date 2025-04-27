Patrick Agyemang News: Scoreless in loss

Agyemang took three shots (two on target) and attempted one tackle (one successful) in Saturday's 1-0 loss against New England Revolution.

Agyemang looked threatening once again going forward, continuing the form he's shown since the start of the season. The 24-year-old forward was unable to put one in the back of the net like he did last week, but played a crucial role in several Charlotte attacks Saturday. He has two goals in nine games and will aim to add to that tally against Columbus on Saturday.