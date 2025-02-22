Patrick Agyemang News: Starting in opener

Agyemang (ankle) is in the starting squad in Saturday's game against Seattle Sounders.

Agyemang has left his fitness problems behind and is set to lead the front line in the first match of the season. His inclusion in that role may allow him to produce some shots and other offensive stats in the absence of Wilfried Zaha (not injury related). Last season, Agyemang scored 10 goals and three assists over 34 matches played.