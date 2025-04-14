Patrick Agyemang News: Three shot attempts

Agyemang registered three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win against CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Agyemang led the Charlotte attack Saturday with three shots (one on goal) as they outlasted Montreal in a narrow 1-0 victory. The forward contributed three clearances to the team's clean sheets effort and picked up his second yellow card of the campaign over his 78 minutes of play. Agyemang has scored once over seven appearances (seven starts) to begin the 2025 MLS season.