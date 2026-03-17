Patrick Berg News: Solid impact on both ends

Berg recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Sporting CP.

Berg delivered a strong performance in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Sporting CP, controlling the tempo in midfield while displaying composure and accuracy in possession, recording one key pass, five crosses, two tackles and one interception. The Norwegian remains the focal point in midfield, handling most set pieces with 33 corners taken, while his constant pressing allows him to make a strong defensive impact, as shown by his 25 tackles and eight interceptions in 11 Champions League appearances this season.