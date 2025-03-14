Patrick Ciurria Injury: Fit for Parma match
Ciurria (nose) "will be available Saturday," coach Alessandro Nesta confirmed.
Ciurria has been fitted with a mask and will be present after sitting out one match. He'll compete primarily with Kevin Zeroli and Gaetano Castrovilli. He had started most recent games before going down, posting two shots (one on target), two chances created, 19 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in his last five displays.
