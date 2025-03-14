Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Ciurria headshot

Patrick Ciurria Injury: Fit for Parma match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Ciurria (nose) "will be available Saturday," coach Alessandro Nesta confirmed.

Ciurria has been fitted with a mask and will be present after sitting out one match. He'll compete primarily with Kevin Zeroli and Gaetano Castrovilli. He had started most recent games before going down, posting two shots (one on target), two chances created, 19 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in his last five displays.

Patrick Ciurria
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now