Patrick Ciurria headshot

Patrick Ciurria Injury: Suffers nasal fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Ciurria "won't be available against because he broke his nose in training and needed surgery," coach Alessandro Nesta announced.

Ciurria could eventually be able to play with a mask but will skip one or two matches given the recency of the injury. He didn't start last week, with Samuele Birindelli playing as a central midfielder. The boss could opt to continue with such a solution or turn to Kacper Urbanski or Gaetano Castrovilli.

