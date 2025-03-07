Patrick Ciurria Injury: Suffers nasal fracture

Ciurria "won't be available against because he broke his nose in training and needed surgery," coach Alessandro Nesta announced.

Ciurria could eventually be able to play with a mask but will skip one or two matches given the recency of the injury. He didn't start last week, with Samuele Birindelli playing as a central midfielder. The boss could opt to continue with such a solution or turn to Kacper Urbanski or Gaetano Castrovilli.