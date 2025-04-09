Fantasy Soccer
Patrick Ciurria headshot

Patrick Ciurria News: Sends in six crosses vs Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Ciurria registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Como.

Ciurria led Monza in crosses during the match, but couldn't help them avoid the comeback loss at home. The midfielder also helped on defense with a season-high four tackles. He was back in the starting XI after four games and now has 10 starts in 14 overall appearances.

Patrick Ciurria
Monza
