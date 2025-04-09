Patrick Ciurria News: Sends in six crosses vs Como
Ciurria registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Como.
Ciurria led Monza in crosses during the match, but couldn't help them avoid the comeback loss at home. The midfielder also helped on defense with a season-high four tackles. He was back in the starting XI after four games and now has 10 starts in 14 overall appearances.
