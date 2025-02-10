Patrick Cutrone News: Records assist

Cutrone assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Juventus.

After going a string of four consecutive games without a goal or an assist, Cutrone logged the latter in Como's loss, helping Assane Diao record the team's lone goal. Cutrone's latest assist gives him three in the season, and that tally is his best for any Serie A campaign.