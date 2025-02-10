Fantasy Soccer
Patrick Cutrone

Patrick Cutrone News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Cutrone assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Juventus.

After going a string of four consecutive games without a goal or an assist, Cutrone logged the latter in Como's loss, helping Assane Diao record the team's lone goal. Cutrone's latest assist gives him three in the season, and that tally is his best for any Serie A campaign.

Patrick Cutrone
Como
