Patrick Dorgu Injury: Close to training again

Dorgu (hamstring) is nearing a return to training, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Patrick's working his way to being back. He's certainly making good progress and is back closer to training with us, which is positive, so that's good news."

Dorgu is still not an option, but is nearing a return, as the defender is about to start training with his teammates again. This is the closest the defender has been to a return thus far, having missed out since the start of February due to the injury. That said, a return this season does still seem likely, potentially an option in the next match or two once he returns to full team training.