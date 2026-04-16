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Patrick Dorgu Injury: Moving closer to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 1:55pm

Dorgu (hamstring) has worked individually on the grass as he makes progress in his recovery, per journalist SullyTalks.

Dorgu hasn't played since Jan. 25, when he suffered a serious muscle injury. The left-back was in good form while being deployed in a more offensive role, racking up two goals and one assist over his last four appearances in all competitions before getting hurt. While he may still be a few weeks away from contending for a starting position, he could eventually be an option to replace either Luke Shaw in the back line or Matheus Cunha in attack.

Patrick Dorgu
Manchester United
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