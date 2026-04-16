Patrick Dorgu Injury: Moving closer to return
Dorgu (hamstring) has worked individually on the grass as he makes progress in his recovery, per journalist SullyTalks.
Dorgu hasn't played since Jan. 25, when he suffered a serious muscle injury. The left-back was in good form while being deployed in a more offensive role, racking up two goals and one assist over his last four appearances in all competitions before getting hurt. While he may still be a few weeks away from contending for a starting position, he could eventually be an option to replace either Luke Shaw in the back line or Matheus Cunha in attack.
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