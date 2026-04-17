Patrick Dorgu Injury: Not yet training with team

Dorgu (hamstring) remains out as he has yet to join teammates for training, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Patrick's not [ready], no. He's going well, he's rehabbing well, he's kind of on track, but he's not with us in terms of training yet. But he's back on the pitch, as I've already said, so that's positive, that he's doing really well."

Dorgu still needs more time to be fit after he returned to individual training on Thursday, as the defender still needs to join his teammates for training. This continues his absnece to close to three months, although he is likely to see the field again soon. He will look to get back on the field near the end of April, hoping to be fit for May and end the season on the pitch.