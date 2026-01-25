Dorgu would almost make it the full 90 Sunday, but was off the field just ahead of full time, suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury after a great performance that saw a goal. That said, this is a third match in four appearances with a goal contribution, meaning this could be a rough loss if he misses further time. He has been playing a more advanced role, so if he were to miss time, Benjamin Sesko would probably enter the starting XI again at forward, while Matheus Cunha settles for more of a midfield role.