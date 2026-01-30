Dorgu went down last match and has reached his verdict of an absence, with the midfielder suffering an injury that will leave him out weeks. The club didn't clarify if he would match the 10 weeks out that was initally thought, but this is unfortunate either way, having yet to miss a start in their past eight games while recording three goals and two assist during that span. More news should come out when he is nearing a return to training, with Matheus Cunha likely to join the starting XI on the left of the attack after Dorgu's confirmed absence.