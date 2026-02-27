Patrick Dorgu Injury: Still far from return

Dorgu (hamstring) is still eyeing a return weeks away, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Patrick is a little bit further down the line, really, in terms of a number of weeks, but he's progressing well."

Dorgu is going to remain sidelined for the next few weeks as he continues to recover from his injury, with the defender claimed to still be far away. That said, he will likely look to return in April, returning to end the season. Once he starts to train again, the club should give another update.