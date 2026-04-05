Patrick Dorgu Injury: Trains on grass
Dorgu (hamstring) was training on grass Sunday, according to his club.
Dorgu is back in training this week as he continues to work on rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, with the defender getting a boost to training on grass with a ball. This is massive news for the defender as he looks to make his return, now needing to join team training. He is eyeing a return in May, hoping not to miss the rest of the season.
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