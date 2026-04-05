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Patrick Dorgu Injury: Trains on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Dorgu (hamstring) was training on grass Sunday, according to his club.

Dorgu is back in training this week as he continues to work on rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, with the defender getting a boost to training on grass with a ball. This is massive news for the defender as he looks to make his return, now needing to join team training. He is eyeing a return in May, hoping not to miss the rest of the season.

Patrick Dorgu
Manchester United
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