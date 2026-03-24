Patrick Dorgu Injury: Working hard on rehab

Dorgu (hamstring) is working hard on his rehabilitation and should return before the end of the season, according to the club.

Dorgu was seen putting in serious work in the gym as he continues his recovery from the hamstring injury that has kept him out for the past two months. The versatile midfielder is still expected back before the end of the season, although the club has not put an exact return date on it yet. Dorgu had locked down a starting spot under new coach Michael Carrick, and he will be pushing to get back up to full speed so he can regain that role during the final stretch of the campaign for the Red Devils. In the meantime, Matheus Cunha is expected to carry an even bigger load in the starting XI.