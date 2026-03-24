Patrick Dorgu Injury: Working hard on rehab
Dorgu (hamstring) is working hard on his rehabilitation and should return before the end of the season, according to the club.
Dorgu was seen putting in serious work in the gym as he continues his recovery from the hamstring injury that has kept him out for the past two months. The versatile midfielder is still expected back before the end of the season, although the club has not put an exact return date on it yet. Dorgu had locked down a starting spot under new coach Michael Carrick, and he will be pushing to get back up to full speed so he can regain that role during the final stretch of the campaign for the Red Devils. In the meantime, Matheus Cunha is expected to carry an even bigger load in the starting XI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Dorgu See More
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW3011 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 26: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures43 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures48 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 24: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures54 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Dorgu See More