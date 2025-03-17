Patrick Dorgu News: Back from suspension
Dorgu completed his three-games suspension and will be eligible to face Nottingham Forrest on April. 1st.
Dorgu missed three games due to suspension and is now available to play against Nottingham Forrest on April. 1st after the international break. He has been a regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI on the left flank immediately now that he is an option.
