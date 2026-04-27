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Patrick Dorgu News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Dorgu (hamstring) is on the bench for Monday's match against Brentford.

Dorgu was close to training this week and appears to have done the work he needed, as the defender is fit for a bench spot Monday. He will likely continue to test his legs before an eventual return to the starting XI, ending a nearly three-month-long absence. He had earned the starting role on the left flank since the turn of a new manager, hopefully ending the season in his starting position.

Patrick Dorgu
Manchester United
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