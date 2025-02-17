Patrick Dorgu News: Five crosses in EPL debut

Dorgu generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Dorgu made his Premier League debut Sunday and put together a solid performance in left midfield. He recorded five crosses, created two chances and took one off-target shot on the attack. On the defensive end he won four tackles and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes. With Manchester United's injury crisis, Dorgu will likely continue to see significant playing time with his new club.