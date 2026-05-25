Patrick Dorgu News: Goal, assist in win

Dorgu scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Brighton.

Dorgu finished the season with a goal and assist during Sunday's win, his first start since January. It was great for the winger to get back on the pitch, and he was brilliant in his return. Injuries limited him to 26 appearances (15 starts) but he still finished with four goals and four assists in his first full season in England, lending a bright outlook to next season.