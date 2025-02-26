Patrick Dorgu News: Sees red Wednesday

Dorgu was shown a straight red card for a high tackle and sent off during Wednesday's clash with Ipswich.

Dorgu is set for three matches on the sideline after a high tackle saw him handed his marching orders during Wednesday's match. The defender went in high and late and after a lengthy VAR review, it was deemed to be worthy of a red. Noussair Mazraoui will likely step into the starting XI while Dorgue is suspended.