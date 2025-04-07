Patrick Dorgu News: Three crosses Sunday

Dorgu recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Manchester City.

Dorgu saw the full 90 on Sunday, having yet to give up a single minute of play since his return from suspension. He was decent from his spot on the left flank, notching two shots, two tackles, two chances created and three crosses. This continues his decent play this season, looking likely to maintain a starting role moving into next campaign.