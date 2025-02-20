Patrick Drewes Injury: Likely available but on bench

Drewes missed the last game against Dortmund due to illness and is now available for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg. However, coach Dieter Hecking confirmed in the press conference that Drewes will start on the bench. "Timo will start in Wolfsburg. We made the decision after training with the goalkeepers. It was a decision for Timo, nothing against Patti."

