Drewes conceded two goals in VfL Bochum's 2-2 draw against Holestein Kiel Sunday. He made one save.

Drewes' second conceded goal was particularly painful, as it gave Holstein Kiel the draw and point. Drewes has another challenging matchup next Saturday against Borussia Dortmund, as the side has scored eight goals over its last four matches across all competitions.