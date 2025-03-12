Fantasy Soccer
Patrick Erras headshot

Patrick Erras Injury: Still battling concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Erras (concussion) is still feeling symptoms of his injury and is set for a few more weeks on the sidelines, according to manager Marcel Rapp, per Niklas Hieden of Kieler Nachrichten. "We can only give him all the time in the world. We are trying to take the pressure out in all areas."

Erras is still on the sidelines as he deals with the repercussions of his concussion. The midfielder has had a history with concussions in the past, with this being his third, so it is a bit concerning to know that he picks up dizziness when preforming footballing actions. That said, he is still has yet to rejoin any sort of group training, leaving a return down the line up in the air.

Patrick Erras
Holstein Kiel
