Patrick Mainka News: Assists in 3-1 win

Mainka assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Union Berlin.

Mainka assisted Mathias Honsak for his second goal of the game as Heidenheim went on to win 3-1. This was his second assist of the season, having also scored two goals in the Bundesliga. He scored in the previous game and has created a chance in each of the last two matches.