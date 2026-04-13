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Patrick Mainka News: Assists in 3-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Mainka assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Union Berlin.

Mainka assisted Mathias Honsak for his second goal of the game as Heidenheim went on to win 3-1. This was his second assist of the season, having also scored two goals in the Bundesliga. He scored in the previous game and has created a chance in each of the last two matches.

Patrick Mainka
FC Heidenheim
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