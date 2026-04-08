Patrick Mainka News: Scores from set piece

Mainka scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Monchengladbach.

Mainka posed a constant threat from set pieces, registering a season-high two shots on target and converting one with a header. The center-back has now attempted 13 shots across his last eight matches, with this his second goal of the season. Defensively, he was just as influential, winning eight aerial duels and making eight clearances, extending a run of at least five clearances in each of his last 12 games, with 104 in total during that span.