Patrick Osterhage Injury: Could miss rest of season

Osterhage has received a knee operation and is now questionable to return this season, according to manager Julian Schuster.

Osterhage has dealt with persistent knee issues this season and will now be questionable to return this season after he received an operation. With only two league games left, it appears he is unlikely for either of those, potentially returning if his club qualifies for the UEL finals. He hasn't played since the start of April either way, so his loss shouldn't affect much in the grand scheme.