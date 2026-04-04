Patrick Osterhage Injury: Not available Saturday

Osterhage (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bayern, according to the club.

Osterhage is dealing with a knee injury and it is another concern for Freiburg heading into a busy stretch of fixtures, though the proximity of the Europa League clash against Celta Vigo Thursday gives the club some hope that he could be available before the week is out. Johen Manzambi is expected to step deeper into the midfield to cover his absence against Hoffenheim, with the staff closely monitoring Osterhage's condition ahead of Thursday's European showdown.