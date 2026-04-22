Patrick Osterhage headshot

Patrick Osterhage Injury: Sidelined indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 6:51am

Osterhage (knee) did not train Wednesday and is out for the time being, according to coach Julian Schuster. "Patrick is the only one absent from the training pitch."

Osterhage had been operating in a rotational capacity before the knee issue emerged, limiting the immediate impact of his absence on Freiburg's starting lineup. No return timeline has been provided, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain. Johan Manzambi figures to continue covering in midfield in his absence.

Patrick Osterhage
SC Freiburg
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