Patrick Osterhage News: Scores header in win

Osterhage scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Monchengladbach.

Osterhage charged into an advanced position in the first half Saturday and headed home his first goal of the season to level the match at one before Freiburg would kick-on to a 2-1 victory. Over his 90 minutes of play, the midfielder contributed two tackles (one won) and two clearances to the team's defensive effort. Osterhage has appeared and started in each of Freiburg's last eight Bundesliga fixtures, playing the full 90 minutes on seven occasions.