Patrick Osterhage News: Squad option against Leipzig

Osterhage (knee) has returned to full team training after undergoing a minor knee procedure and is a squad option for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, though a starting role over 90 minutes remains too soon given the time he has been out, according to coach Julian Schuster. "Patti feels good and free through the intervention and the time. Everything has developed superbly."

Osterhage had been sidelined with persistent knee problems and the surgical intervention has clearly delivered the desired results, with the midfielder now fully reintegrated into collective training. The club confirmed he will be fully available for pre-season preparations without any restrictions, with the successful procedure expected to provide the foundation for a pain-free future at Freiburg. His return to the squad ahead of the season finale is a positive development, with the Europa League final also on the horizon for a club that will want every available body fit and ready.