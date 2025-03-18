Patrick Schulte Injury: Heading out with NT
Schulte has been called up by USA for the match against Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League on March 20.
Schulte has been the undisputed starting goalkeeper for Columbus this season but will miss Sunday's match against New York City FC due to the call-up. He should return in time to face D.C. United on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Evan Bush likely starting in goal.
