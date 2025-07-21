Patrick Schulte News: Allows one in win

Schulte made zero saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over D.C. United.

Schulte couldn't do much against Christian Benteke's header from point-blank range in the opening minutes of the second frame. The biggest issue for the goalkeeper was his team's dominance that prevented the opposition from finding the target again during the rest of the contest so he left the pitch with zero saves made. With just four saves and six goals allowed since his return from injury, the goalkeeper will try to bounce back during Friday's clash against Orlando.